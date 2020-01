Wall Street drops as virus stokes economic concerns



U.S. stocks fell more than 1% on Monday as investors worried about the economic impact of a virus outbreak in China as containment efforts including travel bans have been put in place in the world's second largest economy after the country extended the Lunar New Year holiday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Economy Tags: Stocks