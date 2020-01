Fed's first hurdle in 2020: Dispensing with 'QE Lite'



Source: www.canadianmortgagetrends.com



The Federal Reserve's bond portfolio is swelling again at a pace not seen since the "quantitative easing" heyday in the early 2010s. Prices for stocks and other risky assets are also rising at a fast clip - a state of affairs that a growing chorus of investors, economists and former Fed officials say is no coincidence, and potentially a problem. More in feeds.reuters.com » Stocks Tags: FED