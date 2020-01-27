ï»¿Monday, 27 January 2020
India renews push to sell Air India, puts entire stake on the block
Added: 27.01.2020 10:55 | 3 views | 0 comments
India said on Monday it plans to sell its entire interest in Air India Ltd, making a renewed push to sell the flag carrier after it drew no bids in an effort to auction a majority stake almost two years ago.
