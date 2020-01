Oil slumps further as China virus spreads



Crude prices fell more than 2% to multi-month lows on Monday as the rising number of cases of the new coronavirus in China and city lockdowns there deepened concerns over oil demand. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil