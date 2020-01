Boeing's 777X jetliner takes off on maiden flight



Source: www.stuff.co.nz



Boeing Co began the maiden flight on Saturday of the world's largest twin-engined jetliner as the embattled planemaker steps up competition with European rival Airbus in a respite from a crisis over its smaller 737 MAX. The 777X, a larger and more efficient version of Boeing's successful 777 mini-jumbo, took off outside Seattle at 10:09 a.m. local time (1.09 p.m. ET) after high winds forced the company to postpone two earlier attempts this week. More in feeds.reuters.com » ISIS, Seat, Boeing Tags: EU