Fashion retailer H&M says data protection breaches unacceptable



Fashion retailer H&M said on Saturday that data security breaches found at its German unit were unacceptable and it was cooperating with the local data protection supervisory authority in its investigation into the matter. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Germany