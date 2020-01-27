Former top U.S. general Dunford joining Lockheed Martin's board



Added: 24.01.2020 23:16 | 45 views | 0 comments



Source: wtvr.com



The former top U.S. military official, General Joseph Dunford, has been elected to the board of Lockheed Martin Corp , the Pentagon's largest weapons supplier, the company said on Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com »