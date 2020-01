FAA tells U.S. airlines it could approve MAX return to service before mid-year -sources

Federal Aviation Administrator Steve Dickson called senior U.S. airline officials on Friday and told them the agency could approve the grounded Boeing 737 MAX's return to service before mid-year - a faster time frame than the planemaker suggested this week, people briefed on the calls said.