Added: 24.01.2020 19:16 | 3 views | 0 comments

Sweden's Ericsson warned it faced higher costs this year as it rolls out new 5G networks and was also hit by a temporary slowdown in its U.S. market, sending its shares 7% lower on Friday. After a number of lean years, Ericsson has been boosted by the roll-out of 5G, particularly in the United States, and analysts hope it can benefit from a U.S. campaign to shut out Chinese rival Huawei [HWT.UL] from supplying 5G equipment.