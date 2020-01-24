ï»¿Friday, 24 January 2020
Boeing weighing new 787 Dreamliner production cut: sources
Added: 24.01.2020 17:49 | 12 views | 0 comments
Source: youlikeairplanestoo.com
Boeing Co is weighing another production cut of its 787 Dreamliner, but may not have to take that step depending on the size and timing of orders from China stemming from a recent U.S. trade agreement, people briefed on the matter said Friday.
FED
Dreamliner
Boeing
