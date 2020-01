Take Five: When China sneezes



Source: www.breitbart.com



Wuhan in central China is the size of London. But these days, flights to and from the city are canceled, highways are shut and soldiers guard the railway station, as China tries to quarantine the center of a virus outbreak that had by Friday killed 26 people and infected hundreds globally. That's actually reassuring when compared to the secretive handling of the 2003 SARS epidemic. And the World Health Organisation says while this is "an emergency in China", it's not of international concern yet More in feeds.reuters.com » Soldiers Tags: London



