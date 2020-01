Positive eurozone data pushes global equity markets higher



Added: 24.01.2020 15:06 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cnbc.com



Global equity markets rebounded on Friday, with the U.S. Nasdaq Composite Index hitting a record high, as investors took in positive economic data from Europe and worried less about the potential economic toll of the coronavirus outbreak in China. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU