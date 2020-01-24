AmEx profit beats on strong U.S. holiday season spending



Source: www.bloomberg.com



Credit card issuer American Express Co reported a fourth-quarter profit on Friday that beat analysts' estimates, as more people used its cards for shopping and paying bills while a strong U.S. retail sales environment also helped. More in feeds.reuters.com »