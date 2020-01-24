Bayer Shares up 2.3% on report about possible glyphosate settlement

Shares in seeds and pesticides maker Bayer opened 2.3% higher on Friday, driven by a report on a possible out-of-court settlement of a U.S. jury trial over allegations that its weed killer Roundup causes cancer.