Ericsson fourth-quarter core profit hit by slowdown in U.S. business, higher costs



Added: 24.01.2020 7:05 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.fortmcmurraytoday.com



Swedish telecoms equipment group Ericsson reported a smaller than expected rise in fourth-quarter core earnings on Friday and said the quarter, seasonally its best, had nevertheless been hit by a slowdown in its previously surging U.S. business and higher costs. More in feeds.reuters.com »