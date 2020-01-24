Intel signals 2020 will be a turnaround year for chip industry leader



Added: 24.01.2020 0:16 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: electronicsmaker.com



Intel Corp on Thursday cemented the market view that the chip industry is turning around after a prolonged slowdown, forecasting better 2020 revenue and profit than Wall Street anticipated, driven by cloud computing demand. More in feeds.reuters.com »