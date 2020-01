U.S. bank regulator charges ex-Wells Fargo executives for role in sales scandal



Source: www.reviewjournal.com



Wells Fargo & Co's U.S. regulator on Thursday announced it had banned former Chief Executive John Stumpf from the banking industry and charged him and seven other former executives combined more than $58 million in civil penalties for their roles in the bank's multi-year sales practices scandal. More in feeds.reuters.com »