JPMorgan board raises CEO Dimon's pay to $31.5 million



JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon got a half-million-dollar raise for 2019, bringing his total compensation for the year to $31.5 million, the company said in a filing on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com »