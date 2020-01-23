JPMorgan raises CEO Dimon's pay to $31.5 million



Added: 23.01.2020 22:02 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: www.theregister.co.uk



JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon will get a nearly 2% raise in compensation for 2019, the Wall Street bank said on Thursday, bringing his total pay to $31.5 million. More in feeds.reuters.com »