S&P 500, Nasdaq end higher with Netflix



Source: neuromuscular.wustl.edu



The S&P 500 ended slightly higher and the Nasdaq eked out a record high close on Thursday, helped by a jump in Netflix, while news about the coronavirus outbreak spreading from China and mixed earnings results kept a lid on the market. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Netflix