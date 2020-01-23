JetBlue shares jump after airline surpasses cost-cutting target



Source: www.thestreet.com



JetBlue Airways Corp said on Thursday it had shaved $314 million from its cost base over the past three years, delivering on a cost-cutting drive designed to enable budget-friendly airfares over the next decade. More in feeds.reuters.com »