Carlyle looking at 'relatively cheap' energy assets: Rubenstein



Source: www.wsj.com



Fears about the future of energy assets have led to a sell-off, but this has created "very good opportunities" for the Carlyle Group, its founder, David Rubenstein, said on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com »