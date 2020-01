Xerox nominates new HP board after buyout rebuffs



Xerox Holdings Corp said on Thursday it plans to nominate 11 independent candidates to HP Inc's board, seeking to take control of the personal computer maker after several rejections of its $33.5 billion buyout offer. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: HP