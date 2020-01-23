U.S. regulator to review recommendation on Fiat Chrysler's Jeep complaint against Mahindra

A U.S. regulator said it will review part of a recommendation made last fall that India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd infringed upon the intellectual property rights of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Jeep SUV design.