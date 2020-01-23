Comcast takes aim at CNN with NBC-Sky global news channel: FT



Comcast's NBC and Sky will jointly launch a global news channel taking aim at CNN, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/cf3aafce-3d30-11ea-a01a-bae547046735 on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com »