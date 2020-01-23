Union Pacific shares rise as CEO says U.S.-China trade pact should help end rail slump



Added: 23.01.2020 15:07 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: donsdepot.donrossgroup.net



Union Pacific Corp shares rose 1% after executives at the railroad operator said the U.S.-China trade pact should help reverse slumping volumes. More in feeds.reuters.com »