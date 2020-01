JetBlue resets cost structure to enable low airfares for next decade



Source: www.foxbusiness.com



JetBlue Airways Corp said on Thursday it had shaved $314 million off its cost base over the past three years, delivering on a cost-cutting drive designed to enable budget-friendly airfares over the next decade. Curbing costs is a priority for many companies, but particularly for airlines like JetBlue, where costs have been rising faster than for many peers and whose business model depends on fares that can compete with legacy airlines. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Fox News