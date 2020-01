Blues health insurers fund U.S. non-profit's generic drug expansion



Added: 23.01.2020 12:48 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: cortavida.com



A group of Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers is investing $55 million in a new venture with a non-profit generic drug manufacturer to try to offer cheaper prices on pharmacy drugs to their members, the companies said on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Mac