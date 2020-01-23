American Airlines profit rises 27% as travel demand offsets MAX impact



Source: skift.com



American Airlines Group Inc reported a 27% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, as strong travel demand helped the U.S. airline counter the impact of flight cancellations due to the 737 MAX grounding. More in feeds.reuters.com »