Toyota union to seek smaller pay rise in 2020 vs last year: NHK

Added: 23.01.2020

Toyota Motor Corp's labour union plans to seek an average pay rise of 10,100 yen ($91.98) per month in wage negotiations this year, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday, 600 yen less than the increase granted last year.