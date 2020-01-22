Kinder Morgan profit jumps 26% on Gulf Coast Express pipeline strength



U.S. pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc reported a 26% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, benefiting from higher gas takeaway from Permian Basin through its Gulf Coast Express pipeline. More in feeds.reuters.com »