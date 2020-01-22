Huawei CFO Meng arrives in Vancouver court for third day of U.S. extradition hearing

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou returned to a Vancouver courtroom on Wednesday where Canadian prosecutors are expected to defend a U.S. extradition request in a third day of hearings on a case that has strained relations with China.