ï»¿Wednesday, 22 January 2020
Philly refinery sale draws $240 million winning bid from real estate developer
Chicago-based real estate developer Hilco Redevelopment Partners is expected to pay $240 million in its winning bid for the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery site, bankruptcy court documents showed on Wednesday.
Chicago
Philadelphia
