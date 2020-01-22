Sainsbury's turns to retail boss as CEO checks out



Added: 22.01.2020 10:09 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.independent.co.uk



Sainsbury's has picked retail boss Simon Roberts to succeed CEO Mike Coupe, the architect of the British retailer's failed bid for rival Asda who will step down in May after six years at the helm. More in feeds.reuters.com »