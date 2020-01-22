Exclusive: Bank of America to hire 50 bankers for Asia dealmaking team in 2020 - sources



Bank of America Corp will recruit about 50 bankers for its investment team in Asia this year, as it pushes to bulk up its dealmaking business and shore up revenues from the unit globally, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said. More in feeds.reuters.com »