Powered by SUVs, Hyundai turns in best quarter in almost three years



Added: 22.01.2020 8:54 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.motor.com.co



Hyundai Motor Co turned in its best quarterly operating profit in almost three years and said it was on track for higher profit margins in 2020, powered by more sales of sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) such as the Palisade and Kona. More in feeds.reuters.com »