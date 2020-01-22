Sainsbury's CEO Coupe to be replaced by retail boss Roberts



Mike Coupe will step down as CEO of Sainsbury's at the end of May after six years at the helm, with Britain's second largest supermarket group opting for continuity by choosing retail director Simon Roberts as his successor. More in feeds.reuters.com »