S&P 500 loses ground amid China virus outbreak, growth fears



Added: 21.01.2020



Source: myautoworld.com



The benchmark S&P 500 slipped on Tuesday as worries about the fallout from a deadly virus outbreak in China and a gloomy growth outlook from the IMF prompted investors to lock in recent gains. More in feeds.reuters.com »