Citibank to pay $18 million penalty for failing to insure flood-prone properties



Source: www.freemalaysiatoday.com



A U.S. banking regulator fined Citibank N.A. $18 million for delays in purchasing mandatory flood insurance for properties where borrowers were located in flood-prone areas. More in feeds.reuters.com »