Uber Technologies Inc is testing a feature that allows some drivers in California to set their fares, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/uber-is-testing-a-feature-that-lets-some-california-drivers-set-fares-11579600801 on Tuesday, citing a person involved in developing the feature.