Mexican union suspends strike threat against Home Depot



Source: www.foxnews.com



A top Mexican trade union said on Monday it has suspended its threat to launch a strike at Home Depot stores across Mexico over labor demands, adding it is in talks with the U.S. home improvement chain to improve pay and benefits for workers. More in feeds.reuters.com » Mexico Tags: Workers