Tesla says no unintended acceleration in its vehicles



Source: www.businessinsider.com



Tesla Inc said on Monday there is no unintended acceleration in its vehicles, responding to a petition to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to recall 500,000 of the electric company's cars over the alleged safety breach. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Money