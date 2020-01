IMF cuts global growth forecasts as India falters, says bottom may be near

Added: 20.01.2020 13:54 | 8 views | 0 comments

The International Monetary Fund on Monday trimmed back its 2020 global growth forecasts due to sharper-than-expected slowdowns in India and other emerging markets but said a U.S.-China trade deal was another sign that trade and manufacturing activity may soon bottom out.