Oil rises as Libyan oilfields shut down



Added: 20.01.2020 10:34



Source: peakoilbarrel.com



Oil prices rose to their highest in more than week on Monday after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down amid a military blockade, risking reducing crude flows from the OPEC member to a trickle. More in feeds.reuters.com »