Wall Street hits new highs in strongest week since August



Added: 17.01.2020 21:36 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thewallstreetexperience.com



Wall Street climbed to record highs on Friday, with major indexes turning in their strongest weekly gains since August, after strong U.S. housing data and signs of resilience in the Chinese economy raised hopes of a rebound in global growth. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy