Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman's total 2019 pay falls 7% to $27 million



Source: www.cnbc.com



Morgan Stanley said on Friday that its board lowered Chief Executive Officer James Gorman's total compensation for 2019 to $27 million, from $29 million in 2018, according to regulatory filings. More in feeds.reuters.com »