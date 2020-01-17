China posts weakest growth in 29 years as trade war bites, but ends 2019 on better note

China's economic growth cooled to its weakest in nearly 30 years in 2019 amid a bruising trade war with the United States, and more stimulus is expected this year as Beijing tries to boost sluggish investment and demand.