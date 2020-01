Shares set fresh records, lifted by U.S. housing data



Key world equity indexes scaled new highs on Friday as the latest U.S. data - a surge in housing starts to the highest level since 2006 - drove stocks on Wall Street to records and investors away from risk-adverse assets such as the yen. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Stocks