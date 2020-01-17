U.S. will look at sudden acceleration complaints involving 500,000 Tesla vehicles



Source: guruprasad.net



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Friday it will review a petition asking the agency to formally investigate 500,000 Tesla Inc vehicles over sudden unintended acceleration reports. More in feeds.reuters.com »