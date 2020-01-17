China's annual aluminum output falls for first time in 10 years: statistics bureau



Source: www.reuters.com



China's annual aluminum production fell for the first time in 10 years in 2019, official data showed on Friday, hit by softer demand amid the Sino-U.S. trade row and large-scale smelter outages. More in feeds.reuters.com »